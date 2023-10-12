HCLTech Q2 Results: FY24 Guidance Cut Even As Profit Surges Nearly 9%
HCLTech's Q2 net profit rose 8.6% sequentially to Rs 3,833 crore on the back of revenue that increased 1.40% to Rs 26,672 crore.
HCL Technologies Ltd. trimmed its revenue growth guidance for the current fiscal despite blockbuster dealmaking, underscoring the growth pangs for the wider Indian IT services industry.
Revenue of India's third largest IT services company rose 1.4% over the previous three months to Rs 26,672 crore in the quarter ended September 30, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 29,645-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
HCLTech Q2 FY24 Earnings Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue up 1.4% at Rs 26,672 crore vs Rs 26,296 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 29,645 crore).
EBIT up 10.83% at Rs 4,919 crore vs Rs 4,438 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,749 crore).
EBIT margin at 18.44% vs 16.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.62%).
Net profit up 8.6% at Rs 3,833 crore vs Rs 3,531 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,756 crore).
The company now expects to grow at 5–6% in the fiscal as against 6–8% estimated earlier. Operational profitability is seen at 18-19%, despite an all-time high new-deal wins.
HCLTech won 16 large deals amounting to $4 billion in the July–September quarter.
Shares of HCLTech closed 1.74% lower to Rs 1,224.05 apiece on the BSE compared to a 0.10% decline in the benchmark Sensex. The quarterly results were declared after the market hours.