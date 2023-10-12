HCLTech Q2 Results: FY24 Guidance Cut Even As Profit Surges Nearly 9%

HCL Technologies Ltd. trimmed its revenue growth guidance for the current fiscal despite blockbuster dealmaking, underscoring the growth pangs for the wider Indian IT services industry.

Revenue of India's third largest IT services company rose 1.4% over the previous three months to Rs 26,672 crore in the quarter ended September 30, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 29,645-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

HCLTech Q2 FY24 Earnings Highlights (QoQ)