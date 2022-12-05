LTIMindtree Shares Turn Volatile After Relisting

Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd. turned volatile on relisting after the share swap following the merger between L&T Infotech Ltd. and Mindtree Ltd.

While the erstwhile Mindtree stock was delisted from stock exchanges, L&T Infotech has been trading on the bourses with the new name LTIMindtree since Nov. 24. From Monday, new shares of LTIMindtree allotted to Mindtree shareholders are available for trading as well.

The stock opened 0.28% higher at Rs 5,080 on the BSE but erased gains to trade 1.55% lower at 10:57 a.m. compared with a 0.43% decline in the benchmark BSE Sensex.

LTIMindtree has become India’s fifth largest IT services company by market capitalisation.