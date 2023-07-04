LTIMindtree To Replace HDFC In Nifty 50 After Mega HDFC Merger

LTIMindtree Ltd. is set to replace Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd. in the benchmark Nifty 50 after completion of the mega HDFC-HDFC Bank Ltd. merger.

The change will come into effect on July 13.

The Bengaluru-based IT services firm is moving from Nifty Next 50, the National Stock Exchange said in a statement on Tuesday. The replacement will also be applicable to Nifty50 Equal Weight index.