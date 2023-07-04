LTIMindtree To Replace HDFC In Nifty 50 After Mega HDFC Merger
The change will come into effect on July 13.
LTIMindtree Ltd. is set to replace Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd. in the benchmark Nifty 50 after completion of the mega HDFC-HDFC Bank Ltd. merger.
The change will come into effect on July 13.
The Bengaluru-based IT services firm is moving from Nifty Next 50, the National Stock Exchange said in a statement on Tuesday. The replacement will also be applicable to Nifty50 Equal Weight index.
Other changes include:
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. to replace HDFC in Nifty 100.
Mankind Pharma Ltd. to replace HDFC in Nifty 500, Nifty 200, Nifty Large Midcap 250 and Nifty Total Market.
LIC Housing Finance Ltd. to replace HDFC in Nifty Financial Services.
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. to replace HDFC in Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank.
Phoenix Mills Ltd. to replace HDFC in Nifty Housing.
Brigade Enterprises Ltd. to replace HDFC in Nifty Core Housing.
Ambuja Cements Ltd. to replace HDFC in Nifty High Beta 50.
HDFC is also excluded from Nifty 100 ESG, Nifty100 Enhanced ESG and Nifty100 ESG Sector Leaders without any inclusions.
Cummins India Ltd. to replace Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. in Nifty Midcap Liquid 15.
LTIMindtree is the sixth Indian IT services firm to enter the Nifty 50 index.
The others are:
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Infosys Ltd.
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Wipro Ltd.
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
According to preliminary calculations by Nuvama, LTIMindtree is likely to see an inflow of about $150-160 million due to its inclusion into the Nifty 50.
Shares of LTIMindtree rose 0.59% to Rs 5,242 apiece on the NSE, even as the benchmark Nifty 50 ended the day 0.34% higher at 19,389 points.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.