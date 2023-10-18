LTIMindtree Q2 Results: Revenue Up Nearly 2.5%, Profitability Takes A Hit

LTIMindtree Ltd. struggled to maintain the momentum in its operational profitability in the July-September quarter, even as the top line showed a marginal uptick.LTIMindtree Q2 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)Revenue up 2.33% at Rs 8,905.4 crore (Estimate: Rs 8,894.22 crore).EBIT down 1.91% at Rs 1,423.1 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,391.54 crore).EBIT margin at 15.98% vs 16.67% (Estimate: 15.68%).Net profit up 0.86% at Rs 1,162.3 crore (Estima...