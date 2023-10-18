LTIMindtree Q2 Results: Revenue Up Nearly 2.5%, Profitability Takes A Hit

BQPrimeBusiness NewsLTIMindtree Q2 Results: Revenue Up Nearly 2.5%, Profitability Takes A Hit
Net profit fell 0.86% sequentially to Rs 1,162.3 crore in Q2, on the back of revenue that increased 2.33% to Rs 8,905.4 crore.

18 Oct 2023, 5:13 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>LTIMindtree building. (Source: Company)</p></div>
LTIMindtree building. (Source: Company)

LTIMindtree Ltd. struggled to maintain the momentum in its operational profitability in the July-September quarter, even as the top line showed a marginal uptick.

LTIMindtree Q2 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)

  • Revenue up 2.33% at Rs 8,905.4 crore (Estimate: Rs 8,894.22 crore).

  • EBIT down 1.91% at Rs 1,423.1 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,391.54 crore).

  • EBIT margin at 15.98% vs 16.67% (Estimate: 15.68%).

  • Net profit up 0.86% at Rs 1,162.3 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,116.42 crore).

(This is a developing story.)

