TCS Not Driving Blind Amid Cautious Client Spending, Says CEO K Krithivasan—BQ Exclusive

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.'s outlook on client spending for the next six to nine months is cautious, according to Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan. But the company is not driving blind and remains closely connected with its customers, he said.

By understanding their needs and preferences, the company directs its investments towards areas that interest its customers. This approach helps TCS optimise its costs effectively, said Krithivasan.

As a result, the company has seen improvements in its margin, reflecting its customer-focused strategies, he told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat. "We are fully informed of what is happening, and we are staying agile and making decisions based on the needs of the customers."