Indian IT Stares At Near Washout In FY24, Says JPMorgan

India's $245-million IT services industry is staring at a longer-than-expected slowdown, even a complete washout, in financial year 2024 as deal-making deteriorates, according to JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Project deferrals and cancellations likely persisted in April–June without clear signs of a bottom, JPMorgan said in a research report on Wednesday, after meeting 15 industry participants in Bengaluru. Increased competition for a shrinking deal-making pie is likely to trigger falling win and rates, pricing and deteriorating deal terms, it said.

The products and platforms, digital transformation and engineering R&D segments of IT services firms are seen as most impacted by the decline in discretionary spending, but the legacy-managed services are likely to hold their own.