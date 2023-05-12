A Pocket Of Growth Amid IT Doom And Gloom

The demand scenario is seen as equally robust, unlike the dim dealmaking forecast by India's leading IT firms.

"There won’t be a letup in this R&D spend," Ravi Pandit, chairperson at KPIT Technologies, told BQ Prime in a post-earnings interaction. The nature of client spending (in engineering services) is different from what is seen at traditional IT firms."

Over the next 10 years, there's "ample scope for growth" as the global automobile industry is in the midst of a once-in-a-century epochal shift driven by software, according to Pandit.

Pandit said the overall auto industry is sluggish, "but to even stay where they are, they need to make these (software) investments because that’s the future of the industry".

The first two quarters of the current fiscal will be stronger and the next two will be slower, but that’s not to say that demand is going away, he said. "We have to look at what would be the quantum of software R&D spends by OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and over what period it’ll happen."