Sula Vineyards IPO Subscription Status: Day 3 Live Updates

The promoters and the promoter group will hold 27.3% of the post-offer issued and paid up equity stake after the IPO.

The offer for sale comprises 31.95% of the post-offer equity capital in the IPO.

Sula Vineyards allotted 80.7 lakh equity shares at Rs 357 per share to anchor investors ahead of the initial stake sale, as per a BSE circular. This aggregates to Rs 288.09 crore.

Meanwhile, the company will not receive any proceeds from the offering, it said in its red herring prospectus.