Sula Vineyards IPO - The Largest Wine Brands In India: Reliance Securities

Sula Vineyards is India’s largest wine producer which has increased the market share in grapes wine from 33% in FY09 to 52% in FY22. Sula has wide distribution platform with access to more than 23,000 points of sale (including over 13,500 retail touchpoints and over 9,000 hotels, restaurants and caterers) as of FY22.

Sula is market leader across products points from being elite (Rs 950 plus), premium (Rs 700-950), economy (Rs 400-700) and popular (less than Rs 400), with a higher share of ~61% by value in the elite and premium categories in FY22.

The company has bouquet of popular brands, including Sula, RASA, Dindori, Satori, Madera and Dia.

During FY20-22, Sula's revenue declined by ~7% while Ebitda clocked a compound annual growth rate of 52%. The company reported a revenue of Rs 4.5 billion (up 9% YoY) in FY22, while Ebitda grew by 86% YoY to Rs 1.1 billion in FY22. Profit after tax stood at Rs 521.4 million in FY22, up from Rs 30.1 million in FY21 and Rs 158.9 million in FY20.

Sula is coming out with an initial public offering comprising fully offer for sale of ~26.9 million shares, aggregating a total of Rs 9.6 billion.