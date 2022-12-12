Sula Vineyards IPO - Investment Rationale, Strengths, Key Strategies, Risks, Financials: Anand Rathi

Sula Vineyards Ltd. is an established market leader in the Indian wine industry with largest wine producer in India with the widest and innovative product offering supported by an efficient production mechanism largest wine distribution network and sales presence and secured supply of raw material with long term contracts exclusive to Sula and leader and pioneer of the wine tourism business in India.

Sula's business can be broadly classified under two categories -

the production of wine, the import of wines and spirits, and the distribution of wines and spirits (the 'wine business'); and the sale of services from ownership and operation of wine tourism venues, including vineyard resorts and tasting rooms (the 'wine tourism 195 Business').

Sula distribute wines under a bouquet of popular brands. In addition to the flagship brand 'Sula,' popular brands include 'RASA,' 'Dindori', 'The source,' 'Satori', 'Madera' and 'Dia' with its flagship brand 'Sula' being the 'category creator' of wine in India.

Currently, they produce 56 different labels of wine at four owned and two leased production facilities located in the Indian states of Maharashtra and Karnataka.