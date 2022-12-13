Sula Vineyards IPO Subscription Status: Day 2 Live Updates

The demand for the initial public offering of India's largest winemaker, Sula Vineyards Ltd., was spearheaded by retail investors on its second day of subscription.

The Rs 960.3-crore IPO, which includes an offer for sale of 2.69 crore shares by the promoter group and selling shareholders, was subscribed 28% on the first day of its subscription.

The price band stands in the range of Rs 340–Rs 357 per share.