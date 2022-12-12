Sula Vineyards IPO Subscription Status: Day 1 Live Updates

India's largest winemaker, Sula Vineyards Ltd., launched its initial public offering on Monday.

The Rs 960.3 crore IPO includes an offer for sale of 2.69 crore shares by the promoter group and selling shareholders at a price band of Rs 340–Rs 357 per share.

Post the offer, the promoters and the promoter group will hold 27.3% of the post-offer issued and the paid-up equity stake.

The offer for sale comprises 31.95% of the post-offer equity capital in the IPO.