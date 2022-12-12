Sula Vineyards IPO - Synonym For Wine In India: ICICI Direct
The stock is a pure play on the wine sector, which currently sits on a low base but is expected to surpass industry growth.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct's IPO Report
Sula Vineyards is India’s largest wine producer and seller (52% market share in FY22). The company produces 56 different labels of wine at four owned and two leased production facilities in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Sula has the largest distribution network among wine companies in India (~13000 retail touchpoints in India).
Wine, as a category in India, is expected to grow at 20% compound annual growth rate in value (less than 1% of alcobev sector) versus 12% for the overall alcobev sector. Sula commands 52% share in the 100% grape wine segment (which itself is ~85% of the overall wine segment). The company has launched seven labels in the prestige and above category in the last five years.
Post pandemic, Sula has shown strong growth on the profitability front from FY22 onwards, which the management expects to stay range bound (due to higher premiumisation and own brands sales).
The stock is a pure play on the wine sector, which currently sits on a low base (less than 1% of alcobev industry) but is expected to surpass industry growth due to higher acceptability, affordability, perceived health benefits, etc.
Click on the attachment to read the full IPO report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Sula Vineyards IPO: All You Need To Know
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.