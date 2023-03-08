Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Decline At Open Led By I.T., Realty Stocks

The Adani Group said its promoters have prepaid debt worth of Rs 7,374 crore, or $902 million, backed by shares of four group companies, ahead of its latest maturity in April 2025.

A total of 23.3 crore shares will be released as part of the latest prepayment, the apples-to-airports conglomerate said on Tuesday. The prepayment will be against financing from "various international banks and Indian financial institutions".

Also, National Stock Exchange has moved Adani Enterprises Ltd. out of the short-term additional surveillance measure.

The exchange had put the stock under short-term ASM along with Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. and Ambuja Cements Ltd. on Feb. 6, amid extreme volatility following the Hindenburg Research report.

Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements were removed from short-term additional surveillance measure framework on Feb. 13.

Shares of all Adani Group companies were mixed in early trade, however the stocks pared losses and advanced as the benchmarks were trading flat.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing