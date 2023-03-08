Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Decline At Open Led By I.T., Realty Stocks
Live updates on India's equity markets on March 8.
Adani Group Company Stocks Advance In Trade
The Adani Group said its promoters have prepaid debt worth of Rs 7,374 crore, or $902 million, backed by shares of four group companies, ahead of its latest maturity in April 2025.
A total of 23.3 crore shares will be released as part of the latest prepayment, the apples-to-airports conglomerate said on Tuesday. The prepayment will be against financing from "various international banks and Indian financial institutions".
Also, National Stock Exchange has moved Adani Enterprises Ltd. out of the short-term additional surveillance measure.
The exchange had put the stock under short-term ASM along with Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. and Ambuja Cements Ltd. on Feb. 6, amid extreme volatility following the Hindenburg Research report.
Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements were removed from short-term additional surveillance measure framework on Feb. 13.
Shares of all Adani Group companies were mixed in early trade, however the stocks pared losses and advanced as the benchmarks were trading flat.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
GAIL Up As Board To Meet On March 13 To Consider Interim Dividend
Shares of GAIL Ltd. rose 2.80% to Rs 112.1 apiece in trade on Wednesday. The board of the company will meet on March 13 to consider and approve interim dividend for the current fiscal.
The stock gained as much as 3.44% intraday. Total traded volume stood at three times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 80.67, implying that the stock must be overbought.
Out of the 33 analysts tracking the company, 26 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and two suggest to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 1.8% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Allcargo Up As It Acquires 38.87% Stake In Contract Logistics Business Arm
Shares of Allcargo Logistics Ltd. rose 1.16% to Rs 378.7 apiece in trade on Wednesday.
The company announced in an exchange filing that it will acquire 38.87% stake from partners in the contract logistics business at an enterprise value of Rs 373 crore. With the acquisition, the company will take its stake to 100% in the contract logistics business.
Allcargo's contract logistics business is engaged in managing inventories and providing third-party supply chain solutions to marquee Indian and international customers across chemical, auto, e-commerce and other industries.
The stock gained as much as 2.84% intraday. The relative strength index was at 48.7.
Out of the five analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating and one suggests to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 24% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Ajanta Pharma To Consider Buyback On March 10
Shares of Ajanta Pharma Ltd. rose 2.46% to Rs 1,197.95 apiece in trade on Wednesday.
The board will consider a proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the company on March 10. The trading window for dealing in securities of the company shall remain closed up to 48 hours after the conclusion of the board meeting.
The stock gained as much as 3.83% intraday, rising the most in over 15 weeks since Nov. 22, 2022. Total traded volume stood at 16.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 52.6.
Out of the 15 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain a 'buy' rating and three recommend to 'hold' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 21% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Zee Shares Rise As Operational Creditor Withdraws Insolvency Petition After Settlement
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. rose 0.59% to Rs 196.55 apiece in trade on Wednesday.
The company entered a settlement agreement with operational creditor Indian Performing Rights Society to settle all claims and disputes. Subsequently, IPRS has withdrawn its insolvency petition against the company.
The stock gained as much as 3.21% intraday, rising the most since March 3. Total traded volume stood at 2.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 38.
Out of the 24 analysts tracking the company, 21 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold' and one suggests to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 42.8% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing