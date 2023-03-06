Allcargo To Acquire 38.87% Stake From Partners

The board of Allcargo Logistics Ltd. has approved a plan to acquire 38.87% stake from its partners at an enterprise value of Rs 373 crore, which will take its stake to 100% in the contract logistics business.

Allcargo's contract logistics business is engaged in managing inventories and providing third-party supply chain solutions to marquee Indian and international customers across chemical, auto, e-commerce and other industries.

The business has a total space of over 5 million square feet under its management and reported an Ebitda of Rs 31 crore in the December quarter, according to an exchange filing.

"This important acquisition will offer us management control and facilitate strategic decision-making," Shashi Kiran Shetty, founder and chairperson of Allcargo Group, said. "This will help us enhance service delivery capabilities to drive growth."

The business has witnessed robust growth over the years, diversifying into several new industry segments, according to Shetty. "We can also expect more synergy between contract logistics and express distribution to further strengthen (the) group's position in the fast-growing express and contract logistics space."