SAT Stays Rs 26-Crore SEBI Fine Against Coffee Day Enterprises

The SAT has stayed a penalty of Rs 26 crore that was imposed by SEBI against Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. for alleged diversion of funds, the company told exchanges on Monday.

In January, the Securities and Exchange Board of India had fined Coffee Day Enterprises over diversion of Rs 3,535 crore of funds from seven subsidiaries to an entity related to the promoters.

SEBI had noted that funds from Coffee Day units were diverted to Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Ltd., an entity related to the promoters. The seven subsidiaries in question were Coffee Day Global Ltd., Tanglin Retail Reality Developments Pvt., Tanglin Developments Ltd., Giri Vidhyuth (India) Ltd., Coffee Day Hotels and Resorts Pvt., Coffee Day Trading Ltd. and Coffee Day Econ Pvt.

The capital markets watchdog had ordered the company to appoint a law firm—independent of the enterprise's board and under the oversight of the NSE—to recover outstanding dues within 60 days from the order.