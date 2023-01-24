SEBI Fines Coffee Day Enterprises Rs 26 Crore For Fund Diversion

SEBI has imposed a fine of Rs 26 crore against the parent company of Cafe Coffee Day on Tuesday for diversion of funds worth Rs 3,535 crore from seven subsidiaries to an entity related to the promoters.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has directed Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. to appoint an independent law firm to ensure the recovery of outstanding dues within 60 days.

The law firm will act independent of the enterprise's board and under the oversight of the NSE, the market regulator said in its order.

It imposed a fine of Rs 25 crore under Section 15HA of the SEBI Act that mandates penalty for fraudulent or unfair trade practices related to securities. An additional fine of Rs 1 crore was imposed under Section 15HB, which directs penalty for contravention where no separate penalty has been provided.

In July 2019, VG Siddhartha, the then chairperson of Coffee Day, committed suicide and reportedly cited huge debt in a note as the reason behind his action.

The board of the company had engaged the services of Ashok Kumar Malhotra, retired DIG of the Central Bureau of Investigation, and Agastya Legal LLP in September that year to investigate the books of accounts of Coffee Day and its subsidiaries.

SEBI had also initiated investigations of its own "to ascertain whether funds were diverted to the related entities", the regulator said in its 43-page order.

