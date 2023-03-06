Zee's Operational Creditor Withdraws Insolvency Petition After Settlement

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. told exchanges on Monday that it has entered into a settlement agreement with operational creditor Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.

The deal entails settlement of all disputes and claims between the media company and its creditor, Zee said in an exchange filing. Accordingly, IPRS has agreed to withdraw the insolvency petition filed by them, the company said.

"There is no penalty paid and no material impact on the financial position of the company," Zee said.

Zee did not share the settlement terms in its statement.