Ajanta Pharma To Consider Share Buyback On March 10

Ajanta Pharma Ltd. will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on March 10.

The trading window for dealing in securities of the company will remain closed up to 48 hours after the conclusion of the board meeting, which is scheduled to be held on Friday. This is according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

The Indian stock markets will remain closed on March 11 and 12, which are Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Shares of the pharmaceutical company fell 0.46% to end at Rs 1,168.20 apiece, compared to a 0.67% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.