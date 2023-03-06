ADVERTISEMENT
GAIL Board To Consider Interim Dividend On March 13
The board of GAIL (India) Ltd. will meet on March 13 to consider and approve an interim dividend for the ongoing financial year.
If approved, the record date for payment of the dividend will be March 21, 2023, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.
The trading window for dealing in GAIL securities will remain closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from March 7, 2023 to March 15, 2023, the company told the exchanges.
This will be the first interim dividend from the company in the current fiscal.
On Monday, the stock surged 3.61%, compared with a 0.69% rise in the benchmark Sensex, which closed at 60,224.46.
