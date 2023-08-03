51st GST Council Meet: Online Gaming To Be Taxed 28% On Deposits And Other Key Decisions

The 51st GST Council has recommended that a 28% tax be levied on face value for online games, horse racing, and actionable claims in casinos at the entry level, while noting that a few states expressed their reservations against the decision.

In a move that will bring parity to the three gaming events and avoid repetitive taxation, total deposits submitted by the player to the supplier at the entry point will be the method of valuation for tax levy in the case of online gaming, rather than the total value of each bet placed.

"...the valuation amount for tax will be based on the amount paid/payable to/deposited with the supplier by or on behalf of the player ... excluding the winnings of previously played games," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a media briefing on Wednesday after the virtual meeting.

A lack of consensus also prevailed on the decision, with a few states, namely Delhi, Goa, Sikkim, and Tamil Nadu, expressing specific reservations.

According to Sitharaman, Minister Atishi from Delhi is said to have asked for the decision to be reviewed and sent back to the Group of Ministers. Goa and Sikkim also felt the decision taken last time would hurt them and proposed that the mechanism of levy should be considered on gross gaming revenue.

The state of Tamil Nadu, represented by the newly appointed Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, expressed apprehension that the levy of taxes would nullify the statewide ban on online gaming.

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra, who was also present at the briefing, said that an additional provision in the language of the decision may be allowed so that already enacted state laws will be unaffected.

The minister added that the clarifications and amendments will be enforced as of Oct. 1 and be reviewed once more after six months of their implementation.