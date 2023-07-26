GST Council Likely To Meet Virtually On Aug. 2

The council of state finance ministers is likely to meet virtually on Aug. 2, less than a month after the 50th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council in July.

States were notified on Wednesday afternoon, and a detailed agenda was awaited, according to an official with knowledge of the matter who spoke to BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity.

There has been media speculation that the council is likely to table a discussion on the mechanism of levying 28% GST on online gaming, horse racing, and casinos. The decision to tax them at 28% on full face value was met with criticism from the online gaming industry, which viewed the move as detrimental to the growth of the industry in the country.

The council also aimed to make an amendment to GST laws to keep horse racing, casinos, and online gaming out of actionable claims purview.