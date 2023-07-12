Here's What Got Cheaper And Costlier After The 50th GST Council Meeting

Food & Beverages purchased Along With Movie Tickets

Currently, food and beverages attract 18% tax on a par with restaurant services. The new rules would mean this would effectively come down to 5% when purchased with the ticket.

"Where the sale of cinema ticket and supply of food and beverages are clubbed together, and such bundled supply satisfies the test of composite supply, the entire supply will attract GST at the rate applicable to service of exhibition of cinema, the principal supply," a release said.

The items will continue to attract 18% GST if it is supplied as a service or sold independently of the cinema-viewing experience.

Cancer Drugs Exempted From 12% IGST

The GST Council recommended a tax exemption on cancer-related drugs, medicines for rare diseases and food products for special medical purposes. Earlier, this attracted a 12% integrated GST.

The items would receive the exemption as long as they are enlisted under the National Policy for Rare Diseases, 2021, and imported for personal use.

The exemption is being extended to FSMP when imported by 'Centres of Excellence for Rare Diseases' or any person or institution who is recommended by such listed centres of excellence, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during a press conference after the GST Council meeting.