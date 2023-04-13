Ban Or Regulate? How Tamil Nadu's Online-Gaming Law Differs From Central Rules

The Tamil Nadu government's ban on certain online games like poker and rummy has reignited the debate around the legality of the state-led prohibition.

While the state law takes a strict stand, the central government prefers a soft-touch regulatory approach. This straddles two already contested issues—the legal jurisdiction of states in banning certain online games, and the definition of games of skill and games of chance.

Under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules 2023, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology notified that self-regulatory organisations will determine if online games are permissible, depending on whether wagering is involved.

The ministry defines real money games as an online game where a user makes a deposit in cash or kind with the expectation of earning winnings.

Under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, which received the governor's nod on Monday, advertisement in any form promoting online gambling or playing of 'online games of chance with money or other stakes' is prohibited in the state. The specified online games of chance are rummy and poker.