Tide Is Turning For Indian IT After 2022 Trough

A gauge of Indian IT stocks have rebounded after dipping to record lows last year, in a sign that growth may settle above pre-pandemic levels as digital transformation becomes the new normal.

The Nifty IT index of India’s 10 biggest information technology stocks is up 6.87% so far this year. In 2022, it fell 26.04% in the steepest decline since at least 2008 when the barometer shrank 54.56% amid a global financial crisis, according to Bloomberg data. The index more than doubled in the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, underscoring the rush of digital transformation deals amid stay-at-home restrictions.

The Nasdaq-100, so far this year, has clocked five straight weeks of gains—the longest winning streak since November 2021, when the index peaked. That was despite Big Tech firms disappointing on quarterly results, as investors focused more on cost-cutting efforts the companies are now implementing.