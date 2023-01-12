Infosys Q3 Results: Profit Up 9.2%, Revenue Growth Guidance Raised

Infosys Ltd. has raised its revenue growth guidance for the fiscal ending March 31, shrugging off a grim outlook for the IT sector at large.

Revenue of India's second largest software services firm increased 4.8% sequentially to Rs 38,318 crore in the December quarter, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 37,963-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Infosys Q3 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue rises 4.8% at Rs 38,318 crore, compared to an estimate of Rs 37,963 crore.

EBIT up 4.6% at Rs 8,242 crore, against an estimate of Rs 8,263 crore.

EBIT margin at 21.5% compared to 21.55%. Analysts had estimated it at 21.8%.

Net profit up 9.2% at Rs 6,586 crore, compared to an estimate of Rs 6,465 crore.

In dollar terms, the company's revenue rose 2.2% sequentially to $4,659 million. It was 2.4% higher in constant currency terms.

The company has guided for 16%-16.5% revenue growth in the fiscal ending March 31, compared to 15%-16% projected at the end of the September quarter, and 14-16% at the end of the June quarter.

The attrition rate eased to 24.3% in the October-December period, as compared to 27.1% in the previous three months. The headcount increased by a net 1,627 to 3,46,845.

"Our revenue growth was strong in the quarter, with both digital business and core services growing. This is a clear reflection of our deep client relevance, industry-leading digital capabilities and unrelenting dedication of our employees," Salil Parekh, chief executive at Infosys, said. "As reflected in the large deals momentum, we continue to gain market share as a trusted transformation and operational partner for our clients."

Infosys' digital services accounted for 62.9% of total revenue, clocking an annual constant-currency growth of 21.7%.

While operational profitability of the Bengaluru-based IT firm remained stable over the previous three-month period, it declined 2% annually.

"Operating margins in Q3 remained resilient due to cost optimisation benefits, which offset the impact of seasonal weakness," Nilanjan Roy, chief financial officer at Infosys, said in the statement. “Attrition reduced meaningfully during the quarter and is expected to decline further in the near-term."

The company has retained its profitability margin at 21-22% for FY23.