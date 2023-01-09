TCS Q3 Results: Revenue Rises 5% But Net Profit Misses Estimates

Revenue of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. rose in a seasonally weak quarter as margin witnessed an uptick.

Revenue of India's largest software services firm increased 5.2% over the previous quarter to Rs 58,230 crore in the three months ended Dec. 31, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with the Rs 57,205-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

TCS Q3 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue up 5.2% at Rs 58,230 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 57,205 crore.

EBIT up 7.56% at Rs 14,284 crore, as compared to an estimate of Rs 14,075 crore.

EBIT margin at 24.53 vs 24%. Analysts had estimated it at 24.6%.

Net profit up 4% at Rs 10,883 crore, as compared to estimates of Rs 11,083 crore.

The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share and a special dividend of Rs 67 per share. That translates to a total payout of more than Rs 33,000 crore to shareholders.

In dollar terms, TCS' revenue crossed the $7-billion mark on the back of 15.4% year-on-year growth in North America and the U.K. In constant currency terms, revenue rose 2.2% sequentially.

“We are pleased with our strong growth in a seasonally weak quarter, driven by cloud services, market share gains through vendor consolidation, and continued momentum in North America and the U.K.," Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer at TCS, said in a statement.

"Looking ahead, and beyond current uncertainties, our longer-term growth outlook remains robust.”

Segment-Wise Growth

According to TCS, all industries have seen broad-based growth in the quarter. The retail business lead the charge with 18.7% growth year-on-year.

The life sciences and healthcare segment grew 14.4%, communications 13.5%, manufacturing 12.5%, and technology services 13.6%. The crucial BFSI segment—banking, financial services and insurance—grew at 11.1%.

"In a hybrid working model, we delivered many complex transformation programs tailored to the specific needs of our clients’ ecosystem with speed and agility," N Ganapathy Subramaniam, chief operating officer at TCS, said.

"The year also saw us embracing data, AI and ML holistically to disrupt ourselves and drive competitive advantage to our clients’ businesses. All these augur well for our future as we step into 2023.”

Market-Wise Growth

Among major markets, North America and the U.K. led with 15.4% year-on-year growth, while Continental Europe grew 9.7%. In the emerging markets, Latin America grew 14.6%, India 9.1%, Asia Pacific 9.5%, and Middle East and Africa by 8.6%.

“Improved productivity, currency support and abating supply-side challenges helped expand our operating margin in Q3," TCS' Chief Financial Officer Samir Seksaria said. "This gives us greater confidence in our ability to steer our profitability towards our preferred range...”

The IT bellwether aims to clock an operational profitability of 25% in the quarter ending March 31, 2023, the management said in the post-earnings press conference.

People Power

TCS' attrition rate eased to 21.3% in the October-December quarter, which is indicative of the improved productivity built over previous quarters and through investments in organic talent development, according to the statement.

As on Dec. 31, the headcount stood at 6,13,974—a net reduction of 2,197 during the quarter.

“Our focus over the last few quarters on bringing in fresh talent at scale, training them on new technologies and making them productive is paying off," Milind Lakkad, chief HR officer at TCS, said.

As on Dec. 31, the company had applied for 7,134 patents—including 212 applied during the quarter—and had been granted 2,694 patents, including 134 during the quarter.

On Monday, TCS' shares rose 3.35% on the BSE, while the benchmark Sensex ended the day 1.41% higher.