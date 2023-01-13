Wipro Q3 Results: Profit Rises 15%, Revenue Meets Estimates

Wipro Ltd. posted growth in a seasonally weak quarter even as macroeconomic headwinds stoked recessionary fears in some of its biggest markets.

Revenue of India's fourth-largest IT services firm rose 3.08% over the previous quarter to Rs 23,230 crore in the three months ended December, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 23,346-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Wipro Q3 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue up 3.08% at Rs 23,230 crore (Estimate: Rs 23,346 crore)

EBIT up 15.26% to Rs 3,624 crore (Estimate: Rs 3,481 crore)

EBIT margin at 15.6% vs 13.95% (Estimate: 14.9%)

Net profit up 15.70% at Rs 3,065 crore (Estimate: Rs 2,976 crore)

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share.

The attrition rate has eased 180 basis points from the previous quarter to 21.2% in October-December on a trailing 12-month basis.

"We have delivered another quarter of double-digit revenue growth. Our total bookings were over $4.3 billion, lead by large deal signings of over $1 billion," Thierry Delaporte, chief executive at Wipro, said in a statement. "We improved our margins by 120 basis points and our attrition moderated for the fourth quarter in a row."