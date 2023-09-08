Stocks To Watch: Tata Steel, LTIMindtree, Exide Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Rishabh Instruments, MDL

U.S. equities came off session lows as traders sought safety amid concern over the potential impact of Chinese ban on Apple Inc.’s iPhone on other segments of the American technology industry, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 was down 0.22%, while the Nasdaq declined 0.92% as of 2:21 p.m. Dow Jones, however, traded 0.18% higher.

Brent crude prices fell 0.66% to $90 per barrel, while gold spot price was up 0.16% to $1,919.54 per ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices reversed losses to end higher for the fifth straight day on Thursday, the longest winning streak since the July 13–July 19 rally. The Nifty ended above 19,700, and the Sensex closed beyond the 66,000 mark for the first time since Aug. 1.

The real estate and PSU banking sectors led, whereas fast-moving consumer goods and pharmaceutical shares were under pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 385 points, or 0.58%, higher at 66,265.56, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 116 points, or 0.59%, to end at 19,727.05.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the fourth consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 758.55 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 28.11 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.

The local currency weakened 7 paise to close at its all-time weakest level of Rs 83.21 against the U.S. dollar. According to intraday trade, Rs 83.29 per dollar remains the weakest-ever level the rupee touched on Oct. 10, 2022.