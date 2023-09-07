EMS IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Business Strategies, Financials, Key Risks: HDFC Securities

EMS Ltd. will launch its initial public offering tomorrow and will be closed on September 12.

The water and sewerage infra player has fixed a price band of Rs 200 to 211 Apiece for its Rs 321-crore IPO.

The Issue comprises of a fresh issue of equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 14,624.00 lakhs by EMS and an offer for sale of up to 82,94,118 equity shares, by promoter Ramveer Singh.

The shares of the EMS will list on both the BSE and the NSE.