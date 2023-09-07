Birla Corp - Performance Set To Improve; Maintain 'Buy': Axis Securities

BQPrimeResearch ReportsBirla Corp - Performance Set To Improve; Maintain 'Buy': Axis Securities
Greenfield capacity at Mukutban, Maharashtra ramping up well.

07 Sep 2023, 10:11 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Construction worker applying cement on a brick wall. (Source: freepik)</p></div>
Construction worker applying cement on a brick wall. (Source: freepik)

Axis Securities Report

Birla Corporation Ltd,’s overall performance was impacted owing to higher costs in FY23. Moreover, its operating performance is set to improve on account of-

  1. several cost rationalisation initiatives underway,

  2. encouraging demand traction emerging from the government expenditures on various infrastructure schemes,

  3. a strong position in the demand-accretive central region,

  4. ramp up of Mukutban capacity, and

  5. higher sale of premium products.

Against this backdrop, we expect the company to register revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 12%/15%/23% over FY22-FY25E.

The stock is currently trading at nine times and seven times FY24E and FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda and EV/tonne of $78 and $75 respectively.

We maintain our 'Buy' recommendation on the stock and value the company at eight times FY25E EV/Ebitda to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,400/ share. The target price implies an upside of 12% from the current market price.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Axis Securities Birla Corporation-AnnualAnalysis.pdf
