Birla Corp - Performance Set To Improve; Maintain 'Buy': Axis Securities

Birla Corporation Ltd,’s overall performance was impacted owing to higher costs in FY23. Moreover, its operating performance is set to improve on account of-

several cost rationalisation initiatives underway, encouraging demand traction emerging from the government expenditures on various infrastructure schemes, a strong position in the demand-accretive central region, ramp up of Mukutban capacity, and higher sale of premium products.

Against this backdrop, we expect the company to register revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 12%/15%/23% over FY22-FY25E.

The stock is currently trading at nine times and seven times FY24E and FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda and EV/tonne of $78 and $75 respectively.

We maintain our 'Buy' recommendation on the stock and value the company at eight times FY25E EV/Ebitda to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,400/ share. The target price implies an upside of 12% from the current market price.