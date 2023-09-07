KEC International - Take-Off Ready After Repairs; Upgrade To 'Buy': Yes Securities

We recently interacted with KEC International Ltd. The company is on the cusp of a major turnaround driven by stellar growth in its total addressable market, sequential margin recovery, and reduction of working capital to normalized levels.

KEC International is the market leader in the domestic transmission and distribution engineering, procurement and construction industry and is expected to be a major beneficiary of a stellar growth in TAM.

With execution of legacy projects largely behind, turnaround in SAE Brazil profitability and a stable commodity environment, the company has significant leverage in terms of margin improvement in the next two years.

Additionally, the working capital cycle is expected to improve led by improved collection efficiency and higher mix of civil business.