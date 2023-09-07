Crompton Greaves - Well Placed To Reap The Benefits Of Upturn In The Industry: HDFC Securities

Valuations and recommendations-

Profitability for Crompton Greaves' FY23 was hit by:

weak margin performance in the electrical consumer durable and lighting segments; continued investment in innovation, brand building, etc; and higher interest payment due to the Butterfly-acquisition funding.

While maintaining its fans market share in the mass segment, Crompton has gained market share in premium fans (number two in BLDC). Lighting remained weak due to subdued B2B performance.

The company is focusing on fixing white spaces by taking various corrective steps like-

higher brand investments; innovation and research and development; expanding go-to-market reach; new brand architecture in pumps; and dedicated sales team in lighting, costs incurred on branding, distribution and R&D expenses are upfront in nature, thereby impacting operating margin.

We believe revenue acceleration will be visible gradually but in the interim cost increase may impact margin in the near term.

In our opinion, if management executes this strategy well, then investors’ confidence on valuation multiple will improve. Deficient rainfall may impact rural consumption to some extent, but the recovery should also be fast with a lag of a few quarters.