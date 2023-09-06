Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Sept. 6.

The multispecialty hospital plans to raise Rs 869.08 crore via a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

The fresh issue will consist of 73.74 lakh equity shares aggregating Rs 542 crore, and the OFS includes 44,50,000 shares aggregating Rs 327.1 crore. The price band is fixed in the range of Rs 695–735 per share.

Out of the total IPO size, 50% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 35% for retail individual investors.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals has raised Rs 260.72 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO on Sept. 5. The company allotted nearly 35.47 lakh shares at Rs 735 apiece to a total of 39 anchor investors.