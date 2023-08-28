Stocks To Watch: L&T, Bharat Electronics, BEML, Linde India, IndoStar Finance Capital, India Grid Trust

Asian markets were likely to follow U.S. equities with modest gains on Monday after Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve would “proceed carefully” on whether to raise interest rates again, while signaling policy will remain tighter for longer on Friday.

Powell cautioned that the process of bringing inflation back to its target “still has a long way to go.” He also suggested officials could hold rates steady in September, as investors expect.

Equity futures for Japan, Hong Kong and Australia all pointed to small gains of less than 1% following the S&P 500’s 0.7% advance Friday, when it capped its best week since July. Contracts for U.S. benchmarks opened higher Monday.

Meanwhile, Brent crude was trading above $84 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was above $80-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.24% and Bitcoin was above 26,000-level.

At 5:18 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was down 11 points or 0.05% at 19,388.5.

India's benchmark stock indices traded lower through Friday following a global selloff. Banks, healthcare, and real estate sectors dragged the market. Indices slipped for the second consecutive session.

The Sensex ended below the 65,000 level for the first time in a week since Aug. 18, while the Nifty closed below the 19,300 mark for the first time since June 30. The indices declined for the fifth straight week, the longest streak since the beginning of the week on April 15, 2022.

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Friday after a two-day buying streak. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 4,638.2 crore. That's the highest volume of sales since Jan. 31. Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,414.35 crore.

The local currency weakened 8 paise to close at Rs 82.66 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.