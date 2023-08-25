BQPrimeResearch ReportsPharma Q1 Results Review - U.S. Glows, Margin Revival Next: ICICI Securities
ADVERTISEMENT

Pharma Q1 Results Review - U.S. Glows, Margin Revival Next: ICICI Securities

India growth slips due to price cuts and muted volumes.

25 Aug 2023, 10:33 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Various medicines lying in pallette inside a lab. (Source: pexels)</p></div>
Various medicines lying in pallette inside a lab. (Source: pexels)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

Windfall from the ongoing drug shortages and traction in gRevlimid sales in the U.S. drove 16% / 45% / 41% YoY increase in revenue / Ebitda /profit after tax in Q1 FY24 for the pharma companies under our coverage.

Gross and Ebitda margins rose 300 basis points / 440 bps YoY to 65.3% / 23.8% on an aggregate basis. While U.S. traction will likely continue for a couple of more quarters, National list of essential medicine-led price increase in India and softening of raw material prices could further sweeten the margin profile from Q2 FY24.

Cipla Ltd., Ajanta Pharma Ltd. and Abbott India Ltd. are our top picks in the pharma space.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

ICICI Securities Pharma Q1FY24 Review.pdf
ALSO READ

Pharma Q1 Results Review - Strong Overall Show; U.S. Visibility Improves: Nirmal Bang

Opinion
Pharma Q1 Results Review - Strong Overall Show; U.S. Visibility Improves: Nirmal Bang
Read More

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT