Metals Q1 Results Review - A Quarter Of Positive Surprises: ICICI Securities

After a hiatus of three quarters, Q1 FY24 was steady for the metal sector companies under our coverage. Key points:

earnings of most companies surpassed consensus estimates; working capital accretion primarily led to higher debt; target prices for most stocks were raised by the street – though Ebitda estimate revision was a mixed bag; and stock reaction post results was most positive for Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd.

Going ahead, we believe the ferrous companies will continue to be at a relative advantage as steel prices have bottomed out and lower coking coal price booked from March 2023 flows into the profit and loss.

In the case of non-ferrous though, the adverse macros and still-high inflationary concerns are likely to keep London Metal Exchange prices (hence stock performance) capped.

Top picks: Jindal Steel (target price: Rs 810; 'Buy') and Tata Steel Ltd. (target price: Rs 135; 'Add').