Capri Global Capital - Gold Loan Growth To Glitter: IDBI Capital

We interacted with the management of Capri Global Capital Ltd., wherein the management shared insights on the business model, financial performance as well as future plans of the company.

Over the last decade, Capri Global has built a diversified assets under management mix comprising of construction finance, micro, small and medium enterprise finance, housing finance as well as gold finance.

The total AUM of the company stood at ~112 billion in Q1 FY24. The company has delivered strong financial performance with AUM and net interest income growth of ~16%/~35% (FY21-23).

Going forward, management expects to continue to deliver strong financial performance supported by-