Healthcare Q1 Results Review - Seasonality Restrains Momentum: ICICI Securities

BQPrimeResearch ReportsHealthcare Q1 Results Review - Seasonality Restrains Momentum: ICICI Securities
Reduction in count of surgeries due to holidays and delayed monsoon impacted overall performance.

25 Aug 2023, 11:03 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Karolina Grabowska/ pexels)</p></div>
(Source: Karolina Grabowska/ pexels)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

Seasonality on account of extended summers and holiday season impacted the operating matrix of hospitals under our coverage in Q1 FY24. While their business model is prone to such cyclicality, companies were able to safeguard their average revenue per occupied bed while occupancy took a slight hit.

Hospitals remain on track to improve their occupancies and margins. Despite the slowdown in Q1, network expansion plans remain unchanged and hospital chains are diligent in adding further beds through merger and acquisitions or brownfield capex.

Surge in non-Covid volumes for diagnostics took a pause due to seasonality. Competitive pressure in the diagnostics biz is easing out as most online competitors are now eyeing profitable growth while listed companies too are taking price increase (2-4%) in selective tests.

Our top picks in the space are Fortis Healthcare Ltd. and Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

ICICI Securities Healthcare Q1FY24 Review.pdf
DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

