DAC Approves Proposals Worth Rs 7,800 Crore; BEL, Astra Microwave Likely To Benefit: ICICI Securities
The Defence Acquisition Council approves various proposals envisaging investment of Rs 78 billion across the armed forces.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
The Defence Acquisition Council has provided Acceptance of Necessity to various proposals envisaging investment of Rs 78 billion across the Armed Forces. These encompass all the three services and are aimed at improving survivability, manoeuvrability and combat effectiveness.
Among the companies under our coverage, we believe Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Astra Microwave Products Ltd. could benefit from installation of electronic warfare suite on MI-17 V5 helicopters.
In addition, Acceptance of Necessity has been given for ground-based autonomous system for mechanised infantry and armoured regiments, light machine gun, bridge-laying tank, ruggedised laptops and tablets under project Shakti and procurement of weapons for MH-60R helicopters.
Maintain 'Buy' on BEL (target price: Rs 150) and Astra Microwave (target price: Rs 425).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.