Anand Mahindra Is A Fanboy Of Pelé; Calls Him The 'God Of The Beautiful Game'
Check Anand Mahindra’s latest tweet where he calls Pelé ‘The God of The Beautiful Game’.
Businessman Anand Mahindra is quite active on social media and is known to share meaningful videos across his social media accounts. He often shares these videos to instil motivation among his followers. Today, he shared another video appreciating football legend Pelé.
Amidst reports of the , on Monday, December 5, 2022, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, took to his Twitter account and shared a fan-made video of Pelé. His caption read, "Pelé. The God of The Beautiful Game. This clip is simply a weapon to demoralise the legends of football in competing teams & to remind them they are lesser mortals! 😊 "
To this, a football enthusiast on the platform commented “Sir now you have developed enough interest in football, now I think it’s time for you to work for betterment of Indian football. 😇😇”
The industrialist seems to be an eager football fan, as he expressed his thoughts on the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. On December 3, 2022, Anand Mahindra on Twitter shared an intriguing tweet on the tournament, highlighting a “shift in football hierarchy”. He said “Despite the controversies surrounding #WorldCup2022 it’ll still be remembered as historic because of early upsets & the spectrum of countries in the knockout stage. A shift in the Football hierarchy is taking place, with Asian & African nations muscling in. India must aim higher”
This tweet by the billionaire went viral among netizens in no time and drew many responses on the platform. One follower wrote “Sir, Entrepreneurs like you now seriously thought about Invest in Grassroot football. We have great capabilities but somehow lack miscommunication and some other reasons we are unable to get results what we need.”
Another user added “Rise of Asian and African countries has been spectacular this WC. My guess is one one of them will make or to the semis - that would be amazing for the game 👍”
