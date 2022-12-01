Football Legend Pele Hospitalised Amid Cancer Battle
Brazil football legend Pele has been rushed to a hospital as he battles cancer. Read full details here!
Brazil football legend Pele has been rushed to a hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil by his wife Marcia Aoki as he battles cancer. The 82-year-old Pele has been visiting the hospital on a regular basis in recent years as he underwent surgery in September 2021 to remove his tumour. He has been undergoing chemotherapy since then. Pele’s daughter, Kely Nascimento wrote on social media on Wednesday that there was ‘no surprise or emergency’ involved.
Kely Nascimento's post to Instagram came after ESPN Brasil reported that Pele had been admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital with "general swelling" and was undergoing several tests for a more in-depth assessment of his health issues.
Nascimento wrote, "Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health. He is in the hospital regulating medication". "There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Year and promise to post some pictures."
ESPN Brasil reported that the football legend, Pele was having cardiac issues. Moreover, his medical staff showed concern that his chemotherapy treatment is not having the expected results.
A statement from Albert Einstein Hospital issued later in the day says, "Edson Arantes do Nascimento was hospitalised at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein yesterday on November 29, 2022, for a reevaluation of the chemotherapy treatment for the colon tumour identified in September 2021.”
"After a medical evaluation, the patient was taken to a common room, with no need for admission to a semi-intensive unit or ICU. The former player is in full control of vital functions and stable clinical condition."
Pele is widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time. He has suffered from a series of health issues in recent years. He had hip surgery that left him with recurring pain and trouble walking unaided.