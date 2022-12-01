Football Legend Pele Hospitalised Amid Cancer Battle

Brazil football legend Pele has been rushed to a hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil by his wife Marcia Aoki as he battles cancer. The 82-year-old Pele has been visiting the hospital on a regular basis in recent years as he underwent surgery in September 2021 to remove his tumour. He has been undergoing chemotherapy since then. Pele’s daughter, Kely Nascimento wrote on social media on Wednesday that there was ‘no surprise or emergency’ involved.



Kely Nascimento's post to Instagram came after ESPN Brasil reported that Pele had been admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital with "general swelling" and was undergoing several tests for a more in-depth assessment of his health issues.

Nascimento wrote, "Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health. He is in the hospital regulating medication". "There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Year and promise to post some pictures."