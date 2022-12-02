Anand Mahindra Celebrates Japan's Win Against Spain In FIFA World Cup, Reveals Why

FIFA World Cup 2022 started on November 20, 2022, and will continue till December 18, 2022. People are excited to see who is going to be the winner. This year, 32 teams are competing across 64 matches. And recently, Japan defeated Spain in a Group E match of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Thursday to advance to the Round of 16. But Spain also entered the last 16 despite the result. It was Germany who bore the brunt of Spain's loss.

The Japan vs Spain football match saw the decider coming from Ao Tanaka in the 51st minute, but the goal sparked controversy for the way it was scored.



While the final strike was not in question, the way Mitoma received the ball near the touchline and then passed it to his teammate. It leads to controversy. A VAR check happened, and the verdict went in favour of Japan.



Japan’s win further leads to many Twitter reactions. And one of them was by Anand Mahindra, a business magnate with 10 million Twitter followers. Anand Mahindra tweeted today morning, ‘This victory of Japan has given me more satisfaction & pleasure than any other result. I think it’s because of their composed behavior & because of the grace of their fans. I’m sure the fans still cleaned the stadium before rushing off to celebrate!’

