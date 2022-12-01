Anand Mahindra Proudly Tweets After NYT Food Critic Gives A Rare 3-Star Rating To A Restaurant in Manhattan

A stunning 3-star review in the New York Times is what directed Anand Mahindra's attention towards the Manhattan-based French-Austrian restaurant. In a 4-tweet thread, Mahindra talked about some incredible restaurants around the world and the two people behind all this success.

Sharing an article from the New York Times, Mahindra talked about how a food critic from the publication gave glowing reviews for a French-Austrian restaurant, Koloman.

He started the thread by informing people about how this restaurant was awarded 3 stars by a New York Times food critic. Then went on to say that the restaurant’s concept was actually created by EHV International, which is promoted by Rohit Khattar from India.

In the second Tweet, Mahindra talked about another restaurant, Hosa(Goa), which is the brainchild of Rohit Khattar & his son Rishiv Khattar. Located in an old Goan bungalow at Siolim, Hosa is a restaurant that serves South Indian cuisine. According to Mahindra, even Hosa opened to some great reviews.