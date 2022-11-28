#MondayMotivation: Anand Mahindra Wants You To Be 'Crazy Good' At What You Do!
Anand Mahindra shares a Monday Motivation post. Read here!
Monday marks the beginning of a new week, but the day also marks the end of a relaxed weekend. Therefore, we all get Monday blues, i.e. feeling of dread going to work or starting the workweek. That’s why, on a Monday morning, all we need is some motivation because when it seems difficult to get back to work, it helps us stand up and kick-start the day.
So, today, to help you feel motivated, we’re featuring a ‘Monday Motivation’ tweet by Anand Mahindra, a business magnate with 10 million Twitter followers. Mr Anand Mahindra frequently shares motivational posts to encourage his followers and provide a new perspective to the youth of India. Now, let’s have a look at his today’s tweet.
Anand Mahindra’s Monday Motivation Tweet
This Monday morning, Anand Mahindra posted a super motivational post that can make you enthusiastic about yourself and your work. He shared a quote by Mark Twain, the greatest American writer of all time, that says, ‘Life becomes fully understandable only the moment we realise that we are all mad.’
While sharing the picture, Mr Mahindra wrote a motivating caption that says, ‘You may be able to go in to work on Mondays with a smile on your face if you acknowledge inside yourself that the world’s a madhouse & we’re all a bit crazy. Just make sure you try to be ‘crazy good’ at what you do…!’
In his tweet, Anand Mahindra is asking everyone to be ‘crazy good’ at whatever they do. The tweet also asks you to realise that we’re all a bit crazy, which is true, and by acknowledging this fact, life will be so much easier. Mahindra’s tweet also motivates you to go to the office and start your new work week with a smile on your face.
In response to his tweet, one user replied saying, ‘What a thought and liberating one at that’.
Many agreed with his thought and commented, ‘Very true’, ‘great’, etc.
Another user commented, ‘Embrace the madness’.
Just like this week, last Monday too, Anand Mahindra shared an amazing Monday motivation post. It was a video that showed the Alps from above as seen from an eagle's flight. In the tweet, Mahindra stressed the value of looking at the broader picture rather than becoming overwhelmed by minor concerns.
Now, if you’re still feeling a bit lazy, get up and feel a bit crazy. Just like the legend, Anand Mahindra asked you to.