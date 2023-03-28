KKR In IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Match Schedule, Full Squad, Injured Players And More

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to begin on March 31, 2023, with a clash between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings. In the second match of the tournament, Kolkata Knight Riders will be seen facing Punjab Kings at Mohali. This will be the first of the two matches held on April 1, 2023.

Two-time IPL champions KKR gave a pretty average performance in IPL 2022 and ended up in the seventh position after the league stage. After the IPL 2023 auction, KKR seemed to be in good shape. However, some recent developments suggest that the Kolkata Knight Riders will be missing some of their key players in the upcoming IPL season.

Take a look at KKR’s full players' list, injured players, IPL 2023 schedule, and more.