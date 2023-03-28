KKR In IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Match Schedule, Full Squad, Injured Players And More
With its newly appointed skipper Nitish Rana, Kolkata Knight Riders are all set for IPL 2023.
The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to begin on March 31, 2023, with a clash between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings. In the second match of the tournament, Kolkata Knight Riders will be seen facing Punjab Kings at Mohali. This will be the first of the two matches held on April 1, 2023.
Two-time IPL champions KKR gave a pretty average performance in IPL 2022 and ended up in the seventh position after the league stage. After the IPL 2023 auction, KKR seemed to be in good shape. However, some recent developments suggest that the Kolkata Knight Riders will be missing some of their key players in the upcoming IPL season.
Take a look at KKR’s full players' list, injured players, IPL 2023 schedule, and more.
Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2023 Full Players’ List
Here’s a list of all the players in the KKR squad for IPL 2023:
Nitish Rana (C), Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Shakib Al Hasan, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Kulwant Khejroliya, David Wiese, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, N. Jagadeesan.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Injured Players
Shreyas Iyer has been dealing with issues in his lower back for quite some time. Due to this injury, he has been replaced by Nitish Rana as the KKR skipper. However, it is said that Iyer may return for the second half of the tournament.
Meanwhile, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has recently suffered from a hamstring injury. Although there is no confirmation yet, he might not be able to play for KKR this season. At the same time, KKR might also miss Bangladeshi cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das as they will be playing for their national team in the Ireland Test match and ODI series.
Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2023 Match Schedule
Kolkata Knight Riders will be playing their first game against Punjab Kings on April 1, 2023. The team will play a total of seven home games and seven away games in IPL 2023. Here’s what the KKR schedule for this year’s IPL looks like:
Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2023 Coaching Staff
KKR’s coaching staff includes seven coaches. Here is more information on the roles each of them will be playing in IPL 2023:
Head Coach
Former Indian cricketer Chandrakant Pandit, who has played as a wicket-keeper batsman for the Indian cricket team, will be taking over as head coach for KKR.
Bowling Coach
Bharat Arun, a former Indian test cricketer and bowling coach for the Indian cricket team is the current bowling coach for the Kolkata Knight Riders.
Fielding Coach
Former Dutch–South African cricketer Ryan ten Doeschate, who played for the Netherlands cricket team in ODI and T20I, will be the fielding coach of KKR.
Strength And Conditioning Coach
New Zealand sprinter Chris Donaldson, who represented his country at the 1996 and 2000 Summer Olympics, will be responsible for the team’s strength and conditioning training.
Assistant Coaches
Former Indian all-rounder Abhishek Nayar and English cricket coach James Foster will be the assistant coaches of KKR. Meanwhile, Omkar Salvi will be the assistant bowling coach.
Apart from the coaches, the KKR support team also includes performance analyst Ar Srikkanth and team manager Wayne Bentley.