IPL 2023: Full Schedule, Date & Time, Live Streaming Details, Where To Watch On TV, IPL Teams & Squads
IPL 2023 is just around the corner! Here's what you need to know about the 16th edition of this blockbuster t20 cricket tournament
IPL 2023 is scheduled to begin on March 31 and conclude on May 21. The Indian Premier League, now in its 16th edition, will see its opening match in Ahmedabad this year. Gujarat Titans, the reigning champions, and Chennai Super Kings will square off in the first game of the year.
The TATA IPL 2023 will have 10 teams competing. These teams include the Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Since 2019, this will be the first time that all these teams will be playing in the home-and-away format once again.
Further, in IPL 2023, each of the contending teams will play seven home games and seven away games throughout the league stage. The league stage will last for 52 days and will feature 70 games. With day games beginning at 3:30 pm and night games beginning at 7:30 pm, there will be 18 double headers in the IPL 2023. Let’s take a look at the detailed match schedule, streaming information and squad details.
When Does IPL 2023 Start? Date And Time
IPL 2023 is all set to kick off from 31st March, with a scheduled start of 7:30 pm IST. The opening match of IPL 2023 will be between defending champions Gujarat Giants (GG) and four-time IPL trophy winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the opening game of the 2023 IPL season.
Where To Watch IPL 2023 Matches Live Online?
You can watch all the matches of the IPL 2023 tournament live on the JioCinema app. In case you dont remember then Disney+Hotstar had lost the digital rights to Mukesh Ambani owned Viacom 18 during the IPL media rights auction held last year.
Reliance Jio had also announced that it will allow fans to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in high resolution for free. Fans may also choose to listen to the IPL commentary in 12 languages such as English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu to name a few.
Where To Watch IPL 2023 Matches Live On TV?
For TV fanatics, all IPL 2023 matches will be shown on Star Sports Network's television channels throughout the country.
IPL 2023: Full Schedule
The complete IPL 2023 schedule has been released by the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India. According to the BCCI announcement, the dates and locations for the semifinal and championship matches would be revealed by the governing body later. Meanwhile, you can check out the IPL 2023 schedule as listed below:
IPL 2023 Teams And Squads
After a thrilling round of IPL auctions, this is what the IPL squad for each of the 10 teams looks like:
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande, Bhagath Varma, Ajay Mandal, Kyle Jamieson, Nishant Sindhu, Shaik Rasheed, Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (C), Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mustafizur Rahman, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt
Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (C), Rashid Khan, Abhinav Sadarangani, Alzarri Joseph, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Yash Dayal, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Urvil Patel, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Kane Williamson
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (C), Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Shakib Al Hasan, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Kulwant Khejroliya, David Wiese, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, N. Jagadeesan
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (C), Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K. Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis, Hrithik Shokeen, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff (T), Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Mohd. Arshad Khan, N. Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Jhye Richardson, Cameron Green
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Raj Angad Bawa, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Shivam Singh, Mohit Rathee, Vidwath Kaverappa, Jonny Bairstow, Harpreet Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag,, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joe Root, Abdul P A, Akash Vashisht, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Kunal Rathore, Donovan Ferreira, Jason Holder
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf Du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Dinesh Karthik, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahamad, Siddharth Kaul, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Rajan Kumar, Manoj Bhandage, Himanshu Sharma, Michael Bracewell, Reece Topley
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Kartik Tyagi, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Adil Rashid, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook
*provisional squads
Where and How To Buy IPL 2023 Match Tickets Online?
Cricket fans who want to witness the action LIVE while cheering for their favourite teams can buy IPL tickets online via Paytm Insider or BookMyShow. Some match tickets have already been made available on both these platforms in stages. Meanwhile, some other matches have been opened for pre-registration to avail early access to die-hard IPL fans.