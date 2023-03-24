IPL 2023: Full Schedule, Date & Time, Live Streaming Details, Where To Watch On TV, IPL Teams & Squads

IPL 2023 is scheduled to begin on March 31 and conclude on May 21. The Indian Premier League, now in its 16th edition, will see its opening match in Ahmedabad this year. Gujarat Titans, the reigning champions, and Chennai Super Kings will square off in the first game of the year.

The TATA IPL 2023 will have 10 teams competing. These teams include the Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Since 2019, this will be the first time that all these teams will be playing in the home-and-away format once again.

Further, in IPL 2023, each of the contending teams will play seven home games and seven away games throughout the league stage. The league stage will last for 52 days and will feature 70 games. With day games beginning at 3:30 pm and night games beginning at 7:30 pm, there will be 18 double headers in the IPL 2023. Let’s take a look at the detailed match schedule, streaming information and squad details.