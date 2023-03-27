IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans (GT) Match Schedule, Full Players' List & Coaching Staff
The IPL 2022 Champions will be ably led once again by Hardik Pandya. Here's everything you need to know about Gujarat Titans
In their first Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2022, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) surprised the fans by clinching the trophy. With players like David Miller, Shubman Gill, and Rashid Khan, Gujarat Titans are strong contenders for the 2023 IPL title.
With the IPL 2023 set to begin on March 31, 2023, Gujarat Titans will be taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT will play 14 matches during the tournament. Here’s the full IPL 2023 schedule for Gujarat Titans, Gujarat Titans full players’ list, and more.
Gujarat Titans: IPL 2023 Full Players’ List
Hardik Pandya (C), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Mavi, Vijay Shankar, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Kane Williamson, Joshua Little, Odean Smith, Urvil Patel, KS Bharat, and Mohit Sharma.
Gujarat Titans: 2023 IPL Match Schedule
Gujarat Titans: IPL 2023 Coaching Staff
Head Coach
Experienced India pacer Ashish Nehra has been hired as both the head coach and the pace bowling coach for the Gujarat Titans during the IPL 2023 season.
Batting Coach and Mentor
Legendary coach Gary Kirsten, who famously coached the Indian cricket team to World Cup glory in 2011, will be the batting coach and mentor for the Gujarat Titans 2023 IPL squad.
Other Coaches
Director of cricket: Vikram Solanki
Assistant coaches: Abdul Naim, Mithun Manhas, and Narender Negi
Spin bowling coach and scout: Aashish Kapoor
Head physiotherapist: Rohit Sawalkar
Physiotherapist: Gaurav Sharma
Strength and conditioning coach: Rajnikanth Sivagnanam
Performance analyst: Sandeep Raju