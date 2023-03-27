IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans (GT) Match Schedule, Full Players' List & Coaching Staff

In their first Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2022, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) surprised the fans by clinching the trophy. With players like David Miller, Shubman Gill, and Rashid Khan, Gujarat Titans are strong contenders for the 2023 IPL title.

With the IPL 2023 set to begin on March 31, 2023, Gujarat Titans will be taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT will play 14 matches during the tournament. Here’s the full IPL 2023 schedule for Gujarat Titans, Gujarat Titans full players’ list, and more.