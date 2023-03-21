IPL 2023: List Of Captains From All 10 Teams Competing In The 16th Season Of Indian Premier League
From Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya, here’s a list of all the skippers leading their teams in IPL 2023, starting on March 31, 2023.
The Indian Premier League, IPL 2023 is just around the corner. The IPL 2023 opening ceremony followed by the first match of the season will be played on March 31, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The inaugural game will be played between defending champions Gujarat Titans and 4-time trophy winners Chennai Super Kings.
In the 16th edition of this league tournament, 10 teams from different parts of the country will be seen competing for the coveted IPL trophy. With only a few days to go for the much-awaited T20 tournament, let’s take a look at all the skippers leading these 10 teams in IPL 2023.
IPL 2023 Captains
Given below is the full list of all IPL 2023 captains along with the team coaches:
Chennai Super Kings - MS Dhoni
With Stephen Fleming as the team’s coach, ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni will be seen leading the 4-time winner Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. The team also has some prominent names in the game such as the vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, and many others.
Delhi Capitals - David Warner
Rishabh Pant has been leading the team since the 2021 season. However, this time, due to his terrible car accident, Pant has been ruled out of IPL 2023. Hence, Australian cricketer, David Warner will be seen leading the Delhi Capitals with Axar Patel as his vice-captain and Ricky Ponting as the team’s coach.
Gujarat Titans - Hardik Pandya
The reigning champions of IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans will be once again led by the former Mumbai Indians player and Indian all-rounder, Hardik Pandya. Ashish Nehra will be seen guiding the team as the coach while the team displays a strong line-up with David Miller, Rashid Khan, Kane Williamson, and others in the squad.
Kolkata Knight Riders - Shreyas Iyer
Along with Brendon McCullum as the coach, Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer will be seen leading the Knights once again in IPL 2023. Other notable players in KKR this year are Lockie Ferguson, Andre Russell, and Varun Chakaravarthy among others.
Lucknow Super Giants - KL Rahul
After finishing with the 3rd position on the points table in their first IPL i.e. IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants will be once again led by KL Rahul under the guidance of coach Andy Flower. LSG also has some notable players such as Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, and several others.
Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma
Once again the MI Paltan will be led by hit-man Rohit Sharma. The Indian cricketer known for his six-hitting prowess will lead Mumbai Indians while Mahela Jayawardene acts as the coach of the team. The team boasts of a strong lineup with players like Suryakumar Yadav, Jofra Archer, and others in their squad.
Punjab Kings - Shikhar Dhawan
Under the guidance of coach Trevor Bayliss, Indian team’s star opener, Shikhar Dhawan will be seen leading Punjab Kings in IPL 2023. Despite being a left-handed batsman he is the second-highest run scorer in the history of IPL.
Rajasthan Royals - Sanju Samson
After leading Rajasthan Royals to the finals of IPL 2022, Indian wicket-keeper-batter Sanju Samson is now set to lead the team once again in IPL 2023. Along with Kumar Sangakkara as the coach of the team, RR also has strong players like Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, and Yuzvendra Chahal among others.
Royal Challengers Bangalore - Faf du Plessis
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has led Royal Challengers Bangalore for a long time now. Following his announcement regarding retirement from captaincy after the second leg of IPL 2021, South African cricketer Faf du Plessis was named as the new RCB captain. The coach of the team will be Sanjay Bangar.
Sunrisers Hyderabad - Aiden Markram
In IPL 2022, the current DC captain David Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad. Now, in IPL 2023, South African cricketer Aiden Markram will be seen taking up the responsibility of the SRH skipper. Meanwhile, Brian Lara will be seen as the coach of the team.