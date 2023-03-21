IPL 2023: List Of Captains From All 10 Teams Competing In The 16th Season Of Indian Premier League

The Indian Premier League, IPL 2023 is just around the corner. The IPL 2023 opening ceremony followed by the first match of the season will be played on March 31, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The inaugural game will be played between defending champions Gujarat Titans and 4-time trophy winners Chennai Super Kings.

In the 16th edition of this league tournament, 10 teams from different parts of the country will be seen competing for the coveted IPL trophy. With only a few days to go for the much-awaited T20 tournament, let’s take a look at all the skippers leading these 10 teams in IPL 2023.