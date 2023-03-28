Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2023 Match Schedule, Full Players' List, and Coaching Staff

CSK’s coaching staff includes the following individuals:

Head Coach: CSK’s head coach for IPL 2023 is Stephen Fleming. Fleming is a retired cricketer and the ex-captain of the New Zealand Cricket team. In the earliest years of IPL, Stephen Fleming was also part of CSK’s playing squad.



Batting Coach: Another former CSK player, Michael Hussey has been appointed as the batting coach of CSK for the IPL 2023 season. Hussey is an accomplished Australian cricketer and has also played for the Mumbai Indians in IPL previously.



Bowling Coach: One of CSK’s previous superstars, Dwyane Bravo has been appointed as the bowling coach of CSK for IPL 2023. Bravo has an illustrious history in the IPL, having been awarded the Purple Cap twice, in 2013 and in 2015.

Fielding Coach: Former Indian cricketer Rajiv Kumar has been appointed as the fielding coach for CSK in the IPL 2023 season. Kumar is an experienced player who has played multiple matches for Bihar and Jharkhand. He has also played directly under MS Dhoni in domestic competitions.