Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2023 Match Schedule, Full Players' List, and Coaching Staff
For the first time since 2019, Chennai Super Kings will be playing at their home ground in Chepauk.
Chennai Super Kings is a historically dominant team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having won four seasons of the prestigious tournament in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. This year, CSK will begin their IPL season with a match against Gujarat Titans on Friday, March 31, 2023. CSK will be looking to begin the season with a win to start consolidating their chances of making it to the playoffs as early as possible.
This year, CSK have managed to acquire a team of talented and promising players to complete their lineup. At ₹16.25 crore, one of the most prominent purchases for CSK in IPL 2023 is of the English all-rounder Ben Stokes. CSK has also picked up Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane as one of the team’s core players. Most importantly, the legendary MS Dhoni returns this year as CSK’s captain after a brief break from his role last year. Other notable players under CSK this year include Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, and Ambati Rayudu.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2023 Schedule
Full List Of Chennai Super Kings Final Squad
Here is the list of Chennai Super Kings’ final squad for IPL 2023: MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja,Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Subhranshu Senapati, Kyle Jamieson, Simarjeet Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Prashant Solanki, Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Moeen Ali, and Ajay Mandal.
Chennai Super Kings: Coaching Staff
CSK’s coaching staff includes the following individuals:
Head Coach: CSK’s head coach for IPL 2023 is Stephen Fleming. Fleming is a retired cricketer and the ex-captain of the New Zealand Cricket team. In the earliest years of IPL, Stephen Fleming was also part of CSK’s playing squad.
Batting Coach: Another former CSK player, Michael Hussey has been appointed as the batting coach of CSK for the IPL 2023 season. Hussey is an accomplished Australian cricketer and has also played for the Mumbai Indians in IPL previously.
Bowling Coach: One of CSK’s previous superstars, Dwyane Bravo has been appointed as the bowling coach of CSK for IPL 2023. Bravo has an illustrious history in the IPL, having been awarded the Purple Cap twice, in 2013 and in 2015.
Fielding Coach: Former Indian cricketer Rajiv Kumar has been appointed as the fielding coach for CSK in the IPL 2023 season. Kumar is an experienced player who has played multiple matches for Bihar and Jharkhand. He has also played directly under MS Dhoni in domestic competitions.
Also Read: